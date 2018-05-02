Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020

    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar

    Nagpur: Sadar police have booked two officials of Gittikhadan based travel firm – Take Me Away Tour and Travels – allegedly for duping several investors using ponzi schemes between April 2016 and November 2018. The accused identified as Harpreetsingh alias Chintu Gurmeetsingh Alagh and Manpreetsingh alias Binny Gurmeetsingh Alagh, both residents of Pachpaoli had reportedly lured gullible investors on the pretext of investing money in Virtual Contribution Scheme and promised hefty returns through lucky draws.

    Preliminary investigation unearthed the fraud to the tune of Rs 15 crores.

    The fraud came to light after complainant Harvindersingh Iqbalsingh Narula (49), a resident of Flat No. 20 Clarke Town, Kadbi Chowk approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint against the accused duo.

    According to police sources, Alagh brothers had approached Narula with a ponzi scheme back in 2016. The duo sought investments from Narula by luring him with whooping returns. Over the time, Narula paid Rs 8,20,000 to the accused duo however, never received a single penny. Following which Narula approached the Alang brothers seeking his money back, but in vain. With no options at sight, Narula then approached Sadar police station and lodged a complaint.

    Sadar police have booked the Alang brothers under Sections 406, 409, 420 of the IPC and started the probe.

