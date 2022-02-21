Take custody of Dr Nitin Raut, son Kunal, daughter-in-law Akanksha, seize their phones to find Abhishek Singh’s whereabouts: Jwala Dhote

Nagpur: Linking the alleged trip of Kunal, son of Nagpur Guardian, and State Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut, with MCOCA and Arms Act accused Abhishek Singh, to Lakhimpurkheri incident, where son of a BJP MLA had killed farmers; NCP leader Jwala Dhote has cautioned people that such incident could also occur in the city itself, if power remains in the hands of ill-intend people, during the press conference here, on Monday.

“Kunal Raut planned a trip with absconding accused Singh and had also tagged along his wife Akanksha and others. This is a non-bailable Harbouring Offence under Section 212 of the IPC. All the people who had accompanied Singh, including Kunal (son of Dr Raut) and Akanksha (daughter-in-law of Dr Raut) should be taken into police custody and cops should also seized their phones to zero down whereabouts of MCOCA and Arms Act accused Singh,” demanded Dhote.

Dhote put a series of picture where Singh was clicked with senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Dr Nitin Raut, Nana Padole and others on display. She has also contended that Singh was taking shelter in the Mumbai house of Dr Raut.

“Congress don’t need to look for enemies, they have their party members!” she lamented and also demanded police action action against Dr Nitin Raut for shielding a notorious accused. She has sought resignation of Dr Raut and informed media that she’s planning a meet with Senior Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Dhote is set to file police complaint with Sadar Police Station in this regard.