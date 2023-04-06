Sub Divisional office quashes allegations against Karan Tuli in property dispute

Nagpur: The Sub-Divisional Office in Nagpur has quashed allegations made against businessman and Shiv Sena leader Karan Tuli by his family members over a property dispute involving two bungalows in the Byramji Town area.

As per the complaint, Darbirsingh Tuli had alleged that Karan Tuli had illegally taken possession of the bungalows. Darbirsingh had also accused Karan of assaulting him and his family members over the dispute.

The matter was brought before the Sub-Divisional Office, where both parties were heard. After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, Shekhar Ghadge, the Sub-Divisional Officer, dismissed the allegations and directed Karan Tuli and Darbirsingh Tuli to live together peacefully and amicably.

Karan Tuli, who is a well-known businessman and a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Nagpur, welcomed the decision of the Sub-Divisional Office and expressed his gratitude to the authorities for resolving the matter. He also reiterated his commitment to work for the betterment of the people of Nagpur and the Shiv Sena party.

