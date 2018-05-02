State Govt sanctions Rs 1 crore aid to martyr Bhushan Satai’s kin

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has sanctioned financial help of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr Bhushan Ramesh Satai. Satai, who hailed from Katol in Nagpur District, was martyred in cease-fire violation by Pakistan in Gurez Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13.

Bhushan was among the five security forces personnel and six civilians who lost their lives after Pakistan indulged in the cross border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. Satai had joined the Army as Nayak and was deployed in the Gurez Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, also MLA from Katol, had expedited the process to ensure the martyr’s family got monetary compensation without hassles. Deshmukh, who was present during the funeral of the martyr, had promised the family of every possible help.