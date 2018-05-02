Start Your Concrete – Fly Ash Brick & Block Making Business

Here we will understand that how the concrete – fly ash brick & block are made and how to start the business.

Before understand the manufacturing process, let’s see the benefits of fly ash bricks.

The fly ash bricks are stronger and more lightweight than the standard red brick. The fly ash bricks only soak the 14 to 16% water which reduces the possibilities of moisture in the wall and ceiling. Fly ash bricks are made with the fly ash which is a waste of thermal power plant, Limestone, sand and gypsum.

Now let’s understand the process of how the fly ash bricks are made.

For the making of fly ash brick required a Fly Ash Brick Making Machine. The benefit of making the brick with machine is required less cement and labour.

Many brick machine manufacturers in India & They Manufacture wide range of brick machine.

Fly Ash Brick Manufacturing Process

The manufacturing of fly ash brick is divided mainly in three process.

First is mixing process. In this process the raw material is taken to the pre hopper box with the help of trolley and after that it will took to the pan mixture. In the pan mixture it will mix with cement and water for five minutes. The mixing is very important in fly ash brick making process. The machine made in Q Green Techon has specially designed Pan mixture to mix raw material efficiently. The skipper and roller in the pan mixture mix the raw mixture very efficiently.

Second is Hydraulic Pressing Process. After the mixing the raw material is collected in hopper. The raw material is sent to the press machine and this process is controlled by PLC control. In the press machine the raw material is feed to the moulds which are made with high grade EN31 materials. After that the it is pressed by heavy cylinder. There is six stroke per minute in the press and bricks are press in the mould for high quality.

Last is Curing Process. After the pressing, the bricks are sent to the feeder trolley. The bricks are kept in the room for 24 hours. For next 15 to 18 days it is kept in open space and water twice a days.

Now The fly ash brick is ready for use.

Now see the how to start the business of Fly Ash Brick Making.

What are required to start the business. In this fly ash brick manufacturing, there are 20000 to 50000 square feet space required according to machine capacity. In the process there are 15 to 20 labours are required and can manufacture 7000 to 20000 bricks in eight-hour shift. The machines made by Q Green can make 1000 to 10000 bricks per hour. You can purchase raw material from thermal power plant as there are 7 to 8 ton of fly ash are produced in making of 1 Megawatt of electricity.

Many state governments provide subsidy to start the fly ash brick making business.

Concrete Block Manufacturing Process

Now let’s understand the Concrete Block Manufacturing Business Plan.

You have seen concrete blocks and pavers used in roads, houses and buildings.

For the manufacturing of concrete blocks and pavers required a concrete block making machine. In the block manufacturing there are 6 to 10 mm stone chips, cement, sand and crusher dust are used. All the materials are loaded into the weighing batching plant. After that materials are mixed in base concrete mixture. First in the mixture all the materials are dry mixed with cement and after that water is added to the mixture and mixed it again.

There is another mixture besides concrete mixture. In this mixture the colour is added for front side of the block. You can make different colours of blocks by adding different colours. All the raw material is feed to concrete brick making machine with conveyor belt.

The concrete block making machine are working on Variable Frequency Drive. Which is useful to give vibrations to block to make block with good quality and strength. Now the raw material is feed to hopper and the pallet is coming under it. Now the raw material is fed into mould from hopper and press. There are 5 to 50 Hz frequency is used in this machine.

Now the raw block is ready and it the block travel through the green block conveyor. All the blocks are collected through mobile staking and store the blocks in curing chamber for 24 hours. In the curing chamber the block is dried by blowing air.

Now the block is ready and in the next process it will took to the d-staking device by forklift and it will go to the automatic cuber system. In the cuber system the blocks are placed in the shape of cube with robotic arm and strapped it.

Now the blocks are ready to use in construction sites.

Now let’s understand the business plan for concrete brick making plant.

First required the Concrete Block Making Machine which you can buy from Q Green Techon Pvt Ltd.

These machines are capable of producing different types blocks.

It can manufacture 3600 fly/concrete bricks, 5040 bricks Pavers, 3600 Interlocking Pavers, 2520 Solid Blocks per hour.

As we said for the making of Cement Block Making the 6 to 10 mm stone chips, cement, sand and crusher dust are used. Which you can purchase from your nearest dealer.

In the plant there are 3 labour, 2 operator and 2 drivers are required.

You can sell 1 sqm block from 550 to 700 INR. There are 2-acre land required for the concrete brick making plant.