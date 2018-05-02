Stale meal: Every school in state must set up ‘School Health Team’: RTE Action Committee

Nagpur: Chairman of RTE Action Committee Mohd Shahid Sharif has accused Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of hushing up the serious incident in which worms and insects were found in meal served to students. “While Radisson Blue Hotel was punished by way of fine and suspension of licence for irregularities in food items, the FDA Joint Commissioner has been found trying to cover up the matter and letting the Akshaya Patra Foundation off the hook in stale meal matter,” Shahid Sharif charged.

Shahid further said that the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration on June 19, 2019, had formulated rules and regulations under provisions of Food Safety and Standards Amendment Regulations 2016. This move had authorised FDA to inspect junk food and standards of food served to children.

In FDA rules and regulations, formation of ‘School Health Team’ in all schools of the state was mentioned. The team was to comprise school children and teachers. The Food Safety Officer was assigned the responsibility of inspection of food items served in all schools any time of the year. Submission of report to administration from time to time in this regard was made mandatory, he said.

The move was aimed at monitoring quality of food served to students for ensuring no health hazards to them. “But despite rules and regulations, no food samples from any of the schools have been taken nor ‘School Health Team’ formed by schools,” Shahid lamented.

In connection with the Akshaya Patra Foundation matter, the FDA Joint Commissioner Shashikant Kekre said that food samples were collected and the report is expected in 14 days. If anything wrong is found in report, action will be initiated against the guilty, he said.