Should I Bet on the Mumbai Indians to Win the IPL21?

The defending champions are back to winning ways with two back to back wins in the Delhi leg of IPL 2021. Pollard and Pandya’s return to form in the middle-order could not have come at a better time. With 7 more matches to go and 5 of them to be played on batting-friendly venues, MI big-hitters will be hungry for more runs, bigger sixes, and record-breaking totals.

The road to 5th IPL title for MI is clear

Following the conclusion of Delhi-leg, Mumbai Indians will move to Bengaluru to play 3 matches at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. This venue has been a batting heaven for a long time. In spite of missing their homeground, Mumbai Indians are set to enjoy similar batting-friendly conditions for the remaining half of their league stage. As a result, they are back in the top 2 teams who will win the IPL in the outright winner market. In the first week of the season, Mumbai Indians had slipped to number 3 with even higher odds in the race to the title. 3 losses from 5 matches at Chepauk had seriously affected their odds of winning IPL 2021.

Who will be the spoilsport in MI’s hat-trick?

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are two strongest teams of IPL 2021. From a strategic point of view, Delhi Capitals will be better placed to perform well at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is because MI has no matches scheduled at this venue whereas DC will be playing 4 of their league-stage matches here. Similarly, if CSK makes it to the play-offs, it will be their first-ever match in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Capitals will be the biggest competitor for MI on the way to their 3rd consecutive IPL title. While Rishabh Pant is a very young skipper and is bound to make mistakes as a leader, DC is one of the few teams in IPL that is not dependent on individuals. Chennai Super Kings, the best performing team so far in the season, has a star-studded lineup. On their best day, players like Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja can take the game away from any opposition.

Mumbai Indians – Most dependable team among bettors

Mumbai Indians are more comfortable while chasing totals. They have a deep batting lineup with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard as match-finishers. Suryakumar Yadav at number 3 has emerged as a dependable match finisher in recent years. Over the years, Pollard has consistently delivered in big run-chases like the one against CSK this year. There has been little to no adjustments in the core group of Mumbai Indians for the last few seasons.

In addition to the consistency, this core group of players also brings in a lot of experience. As a result, in a tense match that goes down to the wire, MI players are more likely to hold their nerves and see their team through. This makes Mumbai Indians one of the most backed teams among the bettors as the confidence in their winning ability increases with every season.



