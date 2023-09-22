Shocking Discovery : Rat found in Adani Wilmar’s soya oil pouch, claims Manish Nagar resident

Nagpur:In a deeply alarming incident, Yash Vijaydahal, a resident of Manish Nagar and proprietor of a local pet shop at Mate Square, claimed to have made a horrifying discovery when he opened a pouch of Adani Wilmar’s King’s Soyabean Refined Oil which he ordered from JioMart on August 16, 2023. Enclosed within the seemingly intact packaging was a rat in a state of advanced decay, emitting a nauseating odor.

Yash Vijaydahal told Nagpur Today that he had placed an online order for groceries, including six packets of one litre each, of Adani Wilmar’s soyabean oil, through Jio Mart. As he opened the second-to-last packet, his shock and disgust were beyond description when he found the repugnant contents.

“I am now moving to police station and will also report the matter to Food and Drug Administration,” he told NT over phone.

Vijaydahal has also shared a video of the pouch in which the black traces, which he claimed as decaying rat, is seen.

Watch video shared by Yash Vijaydahal here

The incident has raised grave concerns about the quality control and hygiene standards employed by Adani Wilmar, a prominent name in the food industry. This startling discovery has not only posed a serious health hazard but also cast a shadow on the safety of food products purchased from well-known brands.

Local authorities have been notified of this distressing situation, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain how such a horrifying lapse in product quality could occur. Yash Vijaydahal has demanded swift action and accountability from Adani Wilmar and Jio Mart.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent quality checks and transparency in the food supply chain to protect consumers from potentially life-threatening situations.

