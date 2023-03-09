Seizure of cash, jewellery in crores: ED records statement of Rammu Agrawal in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday recorded the statement of Rammu alias Ramdev Agrawal, owner of R Sandesh Group, regarding seizure of jewellery worth crores of rupees and bank transactions during recent raids.

Notably, the ED had conducted raids at the premises of Rammu Agrawal, Pankaj Mehadia, Lokesh Jain and Karthik Jain on March 3 and seized Rs 1.21 crore cash and gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 5.51 crore. An ED official said that apart from jewellery many suspicious bank transactions were found in the bank account of Agrawal.

The ED officials recorded his statement and asked him to explain the amount transacted from his bank accounts. The raids were conducted following ED’s investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR registered at Sitabuldi Police Station against Pankaj Nandlal Mehadia, Lokesh Santosh Jain, Kartik Santosh Jain, Balmukund Lalchand Keyal, Premlata Nandlal Mehadiya in a fraud causing loss to investors in crores of rupees.

The police FIR was based on the Rs 8.16 crore investment fraud where investors had invested the money in three companies owned by Mehadia and his accomplices in lieu of huge interests. Mehadia repaid the investors for two to three years, but since 2017, he stopped paying many investors and also declared that his company had gone bankrupt at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT ), the ED officials said. The total amount of investments made in Mehadia’s companies, as per reports, is close to Rs 1,000 crores.

