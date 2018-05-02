S B Jain College accused of harassing staffers with pay cuts, job loss threats



Nagpur: A city-based reputed engineering college has been accused of harassing teaching and non-teaching employees with heavy salary cut and late payment citing Covid-19 outbreak.

The S B Jain Institute of Technology, Management and Research, formerly known as S B Jain College of Engineering, situated near Jain International School, Yerla Village, Kalmeshwar Road, Nagpur, has been allegedly accused of tormenting its staff since the past seven months by indulging in pay cut and thus earning a profit of Rs 4.24 crore dubiously.

The accusation has been levelled by an organisation named Republican Aghadi. The Aghadi’s key functionary Sanjay Patil has submitted a memorandum of various demands to Babasaheb Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, in this connection. The memorandum has demanded an impartial probe into the matter and justice to the employees by way of immediate payment of pending dues. Patil has also demanded stopping of scrutiny of students’ scholarship appliactions and bar on payment of money through MAHA DBT until the college corrects the wrong. The memorandum submitted on April 8 was also forwarded to Siddharth Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner, Social Welfare Department.

Sanjay Patil further said that he would soon meet Director Technical Education and Nagpur University Vice Chancellor and apprised them about harassment and cheating of teaching and non-teaching employees by the S B Jain Institute of Technology, Management and Research. He would also demand derecognition of the college, Patil added.

According to Patil, he had received a lot of complaints from employees of the S B Jain Institute of Technology, Management and Research. The complaints mainly pertained to heavy pay cut from a period of seven months from April to October 2020 resorted to by the management of the institute citing Covid-19 outbreak. This act of the institute has put the employees in financial hardships, Patil stated. “The heavy pay cut would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members,” he stated.

Break up of pay cut for 7 months:

· April 2020 – 25%

· May 2020 – 25%

· June 2020 – 25%

· July 2020 – 25%

· August 2020 – 50%

· September 2020 – 50%

· October 2020 – 75%

Patil further said that the college management clearly told the employees either take a pay cut or lose their jobs. The employees saved the students from suffering academic loss by working from homes or college and teaching them online during Covid-19 time. The non-teaching staff also carried out their responsibilities assigned by the management with full dedication. He alleged that with pay cuts, the management earned a profit of Rs 4.25 crore during the said period. The management is trying to gobble up the profit by itself and leaving the employyes in the lurch, Patil added.

The Republican Aghadi leader stated that neither the State Government nor Central Government passed any order on pay cut during Covid time. Moreover, no educational intitute was asked to cut tuition fees money. The State Government has also not cut the students’ scholarship funds. In this college, around 90-95 percent students are studying on scholarships. The scholasrship money is being paid to the college by the State and Central Government regularly. The students also cleared or clearing their college fees.

“On which basis the college management resorted to heavy pay cut? Those employees who protested the salary cut, were threatened with job loss,” Patil claimed.

Patil has demanded Babasaheb Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, to order an impartial probe into the matter and initiate firm steps in clearing pending dues of the employees.



