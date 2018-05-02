Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Feb 17th, 2020

    Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery, Rolex watch stolen from house in Sadar

    Robbery

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants burgled diamond-studded jewellery and a costly wrist watch collectively worth Rs 9 lakh from a house in Byramji Town of Sadar police area. Though the theft took place on February 11, a complaint in this regard was lodged on February 16.

    A resident of Plot No. 607, Byramji Town, Sadar, Ranjitsingh Satnamsingh Khanduja (65), in his complaint told police that a marriage ceremony was being solemnsed at his house on February 11. Lot of guests were coming and going. On the same day, Ranjitsingh’s wife and sister-in-law came to house around 12 noon from Hotel Centre Point. His wife kept diamond-studded jewellery and a Rolex lady watch collectively worth Rs 9 lakh in a small purse and the purse was put in a big purse. She kept the purse on a sofa and got busy in household chores.

    Around 8 pm, Ranjitsingh’s wife remembered she had kept the purse on sofa and for safety kept the big purse in a cupboard. Around 11 pm, she checked the purse after dinner and to her shock, found the diamond-studded jewellery and Rolex watch missing. Some unidentified miscreant(s) stole the costly stuff slyly.

    Sadar PSI R R Mahipale, based on Ranjitsingh’s complaint, registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the burglars.

