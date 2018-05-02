Round Table India promotes service, fellowship and goodwill among society

Round Table India RTI is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962 with just a membership of 100. It has, over the last 4 decades, grown to become a 4600 member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community.

There are 344 chapters called ‘Tables’ located in 124 cities and towns of India, comprising of 4600 young leaders from business, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals all passionate about eradicating illiteracy. Round Table India Trust is a Public Charitable Trust registered u/s 12 AA of IT Act. It has got 80 G approval issued by ITO, Chennai. It has also obtained registration from Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi to receive foreign donations.

In the past year the Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 was involved in organizing blood donation camps, running kitchens for migrant workers, helping schools and children in various initiatives like donation of desks and benches. Their efforts affected the lives of over 2 Lakh people.

It was for these efforts of the table that they were awarded by Round Table India in various facets like : Lapd , Fundraiser , Super chairman , Super secretary , Best community service , National Rti project Recognization and the most coveted President star. As per the rules of the organization they have now appointed Tr. Gautam Himmatramka as chairman, Tr. Suhail Rana as Vice Chairman, Tr. Rohit Buty as secretary, Tr. Ankush Gopalani as Treasurer. Sq Leg Ritesh Saraf and Sq Leg Roshan Saraf was appointed as Honorary Tabler, Sq Lef Siddharth Saraf was appointed as Jewel, Tr. Kshitiz Agrawal has further been appointed as Area Convener for Employee India and Tr. Dhiraj Agrawal has been appointed as RTI Week Convener . They will be looking after their roles till 30 June 2021.

The hand over was done at their Annual General Meeting on 19 July 2020 in a unique online + Offline way keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation. The AGM was done in the presence of Area Observer and Area 3 Chairmen LMF Tr. Vickaash Agarwal and Area Secretary LMF Tr. Amit Jindal , Area 3 LC Chairperson Cr. Farheen Rana , NLC 50 Chairperson Sakshi Diwanka , Cr. Sumati Agrawal from Nagpur other tablers and circlers from across the country. The members also celebrated memories enjoyed with Tr. Roshan Saraf and Tr. Amit Khemuka who retired from the organization by virtue of turning 40.

To Join or to contribute to the movement kindly contact Tr. Ankit Nangia : 7387831115