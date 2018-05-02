Round Table India & Ladies Circle India week celebrated

Nagpur: Philanthropy is a critical part of a democratic society. Philanthropy focuses on the elimination of various social problems which abound in our society today. The Tablers from Round Table India endeavor to tackle problem in a very logical, thought out and well discussed. They use all the hidden and acquired talents and knowledge to achieve what the need of the hour is.

Keeping in tune with their aims and objectives of Freedom Through Education, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India represented in Nagpur by its chapters namely Nagpur Round Table 83, Nagpur Arthurs Round Table 180, Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258, Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 and Nagpur Ladies Circle 50. They all jointly celebrated the annual Round Table India & Ladies Circle India Week from November 22 to 28, 2020 and effectively contributed to the society.

As a part of this Round Table India and Ladies Circle Week jointly various philanthropic activities were undertaken:

November 23, 2020: Books Distribution and Computer Lab Setup

• 300 Books were distributed among underprivileged kids to facilitate their education. The books comprised of the current educational curriculum in English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science at Adarsh Vidya Mandir High School. Target classes were KG1 to 5th Standard.

• Also, a computer lab was set up at Maharashtra Adhyanan School. The contribution enabled setting up – 2 Computers, 1 Printer and 1 Projector for the school which essentially aims to educate underprivileged kids.

November 24, 2020: Blood Donation Camp & Cataract Surgeries

• A Blood Donation Camp was organized at Chitnavis Center & Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. Collecting 105 units of blood. The said camps were facilitated by Constructivity Foundation and GSK BloodBank respectively.

• All Nagpur Tables and Ladies Circle jointly sponsored ten (10) underprivileged patients for Cataract Surgeries at Dr. Mahatme Eye Hospital. The beneficiary patients had been waiting for months as they could not afford the surgeries and were overwhelmed by the contribution to their cause.

November 25, 2020: Go Green Project

Tree Plantation of 10 trees and cleanliness and maintenance activities of the Round Table India Circle at Mount Road, Sadar was done.

November 26, 2020: Kids Activity

An Online Drawing Competition was organized for the children of Vinayakrao Deshmukh School, Lakadganj. The themes for the art competition were – Superheroes Fighting Corona, How to Defeat Corona, Farmers in the Lockdown, Swach Bharat Abhiyaan, Cleanliness is Service. 4 winners were selected and distributed gifts.

November 27, 2020: Covid-19 Relief

A Health Check-Up Camp and Distribution of Sanitizers, Masks, Medicines was done at the factory which benefitted around 200 workers at Unijules Lifesciences Limited, Kalmeshwer.

These activities were supported by various individuals who helped raise funds for the noble charitable activities.

About Round Table India & Ladies Circle India

• Round Table India’s flagship program, Freedom Through Education (FTE), involves building classrooms, toilets and providing other infrastructure like drinking water facility, library, science labs, sanitary pad dispensers etc. at schools across the country that cater to children from the less privileged sections of the society. In last 22 years, RTI has built over 7141 classrooms in over 3041 projects, impacting the lives of more than 7.86 million underprivileged children. In the last 10 years, RTI has built on an average one classroom a day, every day.

• During the time of National Lockdown due to COVID crisis, Round Table India launched the initiative of ” Round Table India Kitchen (RTI Kitchen)” under which, over 55 lac meals were distributed all over India in a span of 45 days. This was really appreciated and adopted by a lot of stakeholders including some State Governments across India.

Ladies Circle India (LCI), is non-political and non-sectarian Organisation with membership open to only the wives of members Round Table India. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society.

Ladies Circle India comprises of over 1600 members with 114 active Circles spread across India, present in 19 States and 57 cities.





For more details, contact: LMF Tabler Vedant Agrawal at [email protected] and LMF Tabler Shubham Jain at [email protected]