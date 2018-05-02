Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Dec 4th, 2020

    Role of NEP 2020 to make India a developed Country

    Dr. Sanjay S. Uttarwar obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Amravati University, Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from VRCE, RTMNU University, Nagpur, MBA in HR and Marketing from RTMNU University, Nagpur and Ph.D. from VNIT, Nagpur.

    He has 30 years of teaching experience in reputed private institutions. He is a member of professional societies like IEI, ISTE, CSI, etc. He has published several technical papers in national and international journals and conferences. He is a thorough researcher having patents to his credit.

    He worked as a Principal in Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune and RTMNU Nagpur and also worked as a chairman, committee member in committees constituted by SPPU and RTMNU.

    *Date & Time – 6 th December, Sunday 5 PM*

    *Host: Rohini Nilesh Neelay*

    *Link* – https://youtu.be/ZZXmW2jB7es

    *Team KOMTV-Our People Our Channel*

    www.komtv.net

    Gang planning robbery at Reliance Petrol Pump busted in Kalamna
    Role of NEP 2020 to make India a developed Country
    Innovation: City aeromodeller creates India's smallest 1 gram indoor plane
    It's official: Cong's Wanjari wins Nagpur Graduates Constituency poll
    Patanjali Food Park at Mihan in limbo?
    Couple, two others cheat Union Bank of Rs 1.20 crore
    Adv Wanjari, family visit Ganesh Tekdi Mandir after win in MLC poll
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result : Abhijeet Wanjari wins
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result Third Round: Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 9611 votes
    नागपूर पदवीधर मतदारसंघ निवडणूक: दुसऱ्या फेरी अखेर पहिल्या पसंतीच्या उमेदवारांना मिळालेल्या एकूण मतांची घोषणा
