Role of NEP 2020 to make India a developed Country

Dr. Sanjay S. Uttarwar obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Amravati University, Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from VRCE, RTMNU University, Nagpur, MBA in HR and Marketing from RTMNU University, Nagpur and Ph.D. from VNIT, Nagpur.

He has 30 years of teaching experience in reputed private institutions. He is a member of professional societies like IEI, ISTE, CSI, etc. He has published several technical papers in national and international journals and conferences. He is a thorough researcher having patents to his credit.

He worked as a Principal in Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune and RTMNU Nagpur and also worked as a chairman, committee member in committees constituted by SPPU and RTMNU.

