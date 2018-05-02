Revolver, bullets stolen from retired Dy Commissioner’s house in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: A revolver, six cartridges and other valuables were stolen from the house of a retired Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Department in Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction on Monday. Unidentified burglars struck at the house in the early hours when the retired government official had gone for a morning walk. Cops have launched a hunt for the accused.

A resident of Plot No. 358/A/6, near Dada Krupa Glass Shop, Hingna T-Point, Dhruv Pisaram Aate (71), who retired as Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Department, told police that he had gone for morning walk between 5.45 and 6.15 on Monday by locking house doors. During the same time, some unidentified burglars gained entry into his house and decamped with his revolver, six cartridges, revolver licence, purchase documents, a mobile phone kept in the wooden almirah. The miscreants stole the valuables collectively worth Rs 71,000.

Pratap Nagar PSI Kevati, based on Aate’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a hunt to nab them.