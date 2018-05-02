Residents deal with Section 144 Implementation in Nagpur

There is no doubt that the Covid 19 crisis is serious, both globally and within India. Currently, there are 152 confirmed cases in the country and it seems as though this number is likely to increase, given what has happened in countries like China and Italy.

The state government of Maharashtra has recognised the threat of the virus and has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in an attempt to slow the spread.

What does the implementation of Section 144 mean?

Section 144 allows the Executive Magistrate of the state to order the prohibition of the assembly of four or more people in a specific area. In Nagpur this has meant the closure of places where large numbers of people normally gather such as schools, colleges, cinemas and swimming pools. So far, the order and closures are set to be in place until March 31.

These measures are important because Maharashtra currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, it does present a challenge to the people of Nagpur who are experiencing significant changes to their daily routines. How are they dealing with this?

The importance of not panicking

The most important thing for residents of cities like Nagpur to remember is that they should not panic during the current problems. This is easier said than done but there are important things to remember about how to stay calm at times like this.

In order to refrain from panicking, and to make it easier to adjust, people living in Nagpur are making sure that they make constructive and positive decisions about their everyday life.

Positive choices during the Covid 19 crisis

While life is a little different, it’s important for people to make sure that they take positive things from the experience. While it’s natural to have some worries, there are things that those affected by the Section 144 restrictions in Nagpur should be doing to enhance their daily lives.

Getting a new routine

For people who rely on routine, changes can be difficult. This is why people who cannot follow their normal routine right now should create a new one, so that they can maintain focus.

Making positive use of the online world

When people are advised to remain indoors as much as possible, they are more than likely going to spend more time online. There is a danger that this exposes people to a constant barrage of coronavirus news at this point. Instead of looking at this news, it’s a good idea to register to learn a new skill online or to play online games like this one. These are both positive ways of spending time online that also keep the brain active.

Concentrating on home life

One major benefit of restrictions from the Covid 19 outbreak is that it’s giving people time to concentrate on life at home rather than other activities. Instead of going out to a cinema or restaurant, they can cook a meal at home or have a TV movie night. Having the enforced time at home is also an ideal opportunity to redecorate.

It’s not known exactly how long the current restrictions will be in place in Nagpur. They could potentially be extended past the end of March. The main thing is that people in Nagpur need to treat the situation as positively as possible.