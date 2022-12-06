Rare find: Gold mine also discovered in Nagpur district, confirms GSI

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra which has got a disrepute for farmer suicides, is in the headlines, albeit, for a golden reason. A gold mine has been discovered in Nagpur and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has confirmed this. According to GSI, the western block of the district is a gold reserve. Its scope extends up to Parsodi, Kitali, Marupara and Bhimsen Fort mountain of Bhandara district. Earlier, gold deposits were unearthed at two places each in Chandrapur and Sindhudurg districts of the State, a media report said.

The GSI, on the basis of a detailed survey, says that the Bhiwapur area of Parsodi may have large reserves of gold. The GSI also says that earlier the State Government did not take its report seriously. It was asked to get the excavation done in the said areas, but it was not implemented.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced the discovery of gold reserves in Chandrapur district. The Geological Survey of India has confirmed this and according to their report to the state government, there are gold reserves in Bamhani area of Chandrapur district. Apart from that, the GSI report predicted the possibility of underground gold reserves in Khairi Itwahi, Bhimsen Fort area and Gharara-Madki area in Bhandara district. So it has come to light that gold and other precious metals are hidden in stone under the black soil of Vidarbha.

The Geological Survey of India conducted this survey many years ago in Khairi Itwahi and Bhimsen Fort area of Bhandara district. At that time, it was revealed that there are many important metals underground in that place. The GSI has reported to the state government that it contains gold, copper and tungsten.

Recently, the Geological Survey of India has submitted the report of the survey conducted in Chandrapur district to the state government. Accordingly, the possibility of gold and base metal in the soil in the Bamhani area has been predicted. The gold bearing area of Bamhani area is spread over an area of 5.9 sq km.

According to the officials of the Geological Survey of India, they have studied which metals are there in the ground and have reported to the government that there are gold deposits in the respective places. Tctual gold mining will be possible in these three areas once the respective blocks are awarded to any private company.

The Chief Minister Shinde had hoped that Maharashtra’s revenue would increase when gold mining is started. Due to this, the development projects of the state will not stop due to financial constraints.

