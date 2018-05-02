Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food

Nagpur: Radisson Blu, the prominent hotel on Wardha road, which has been recently in the news for wrong reasons, has been slapped with the fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for serving sub-standard food to the guests. The fine was issued following the laboratory reports confirming the sub-standardized quality of Paneer sample taken from the hotel. Radisson Blu has recently caught the eye of storm after spate of incidents tarnished its claims of quality and security.

Apart from quality of food, there were issues regarding the sex racket that was found to be running in the hotel rooms,

On December 15, 2018, the awful case of worm-laced Sambhar served in the hotel had came to the fore. Following which the FDA team had collected food samples of Paneer, Tur Dal and Mixed veg which they further sent to Mumbai for tests.

The worms were found in the food served on two consecutive days on December 14 and 15, last year.

Following the complaint, the FDA team had seized the contaminated food and assured immediate action against the hotel.

Happening Nagpur
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
Nagpur Crime News
Two arrested for mobile theft, bike lifting in Imamwada
Two arrested for mobile theft, bike lifting in Imamwada
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Notorious goon murdered in Dhantoli
Maharashtra News
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघाचा राष्ट्रनिर्मितीशी संबंध काय? : अशोक चव्हाण
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघाचा राष्ट्रनिर्मितीशी संबंध काय? : अशोक चव्हाण
रिक्षा चालक-मालकांच्या मागण्यांबाबत शासन सकारात्मक
रिक्षा चालक-मालकांच्या मागण्यांबाबत शासन सकारात्मक
Hindi News
विवाद के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने सिलेबस से हटाया ‘RSS की भूमिका’ वाला चैप्टर
विवाद के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने सिलेबस से हटाया ‘RSS की भूमिका’ वाला चैप्टर
निडर बनो, भ्रष्टाचार को दूर करो- एसीबी
निडर बनो, भ्रष्टाचार को दूर करो- एसीबी
Trending News
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Cop, friends go berserk at V5 Pub in Sadar, thrash youths, loot gold chain
Cop, friends go berserk at V5 Pub in Sadar, thrash youths, loot gold chain
Featured News
Play called off; match to resume wenesday
Play called off; match to resume wenesday
RSS history included in Nagpur University BA history book Syllabus
RSS history included in Nagpur University BA history book Syllabus
Trending In Nagpur
विवाद के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने सिलेबस से हटाया ‘RSS की भूमिका’ वाला चैप्टर
विवाद के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने सिलेबस से हटाया ‘RSS की भूमिका’ वाला चैप्टर
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
मनपा का इनोवेशन पर्व 23 अगस्त से
मनपा का इनोवेशन पर्व 23 अगस्त से
Bacchuji Vyavhare Recouping At OCHRI
Bacchuji Vyavhare Recouping At OCHRI
Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh demands RTMNU to remove RSS history from college syllabus
Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh demands RTMNU to remove RSS history from college syllabus
‘आपली बस’चा अधिकाधिक वापर करावा!
‘आपली बस’चा अधिकाधिक वापर करावा!
Cops rescue 35 bovines, one arrested
Cops rescue 35 bovines, one arrested
नागपूर आऊटर तृतियपंथीयांचा अड्डा
नागपूर आऊटर तृतियपंथीयांचा अड्डा
NOGS annual conference ‘Star Endogyn Conclave’ focuses on latest advances in field
NOGS annual conference ‘Star Endogyn Conclave’ focuses on latest advances in field
Harsh, Manas, Niel, Sakshi selected for ‘Thailand Open Karate Championship 2019’
Harsh, Manas, Niel, Sakshi selected for ‘Thailand Open Karate Championship 2019’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145