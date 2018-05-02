Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) elected Asheesh Tayal as State Head of Maharashtra

Nagpur – In a bid to achieve its vision to become one stop knowledge powerhouse in the field Mass Communication for professionals, educationists, researchers and students across the globe Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), a professional body for Public Relations & Communications professionals headquartered at Bangalore under the umbrella of World Communicators’ Council has recently announced State Heads for Maharashtra, Karnatka, Odisha & West Bengal States.

*Chairman Emeritus and Cheif Mentor of Council Shri M B Jayram* has announced in Bangalore, elevation of Shri. Asheesh Tayal as State Head of Maharashtra, Dr. T S Latha as State Head of Karnatka, Sh. Ashok Panada as State Head of Orrisha and Sh. Ashim Roy Choudhury State Head for West Bengal for two years, in addition to their present positions as Chairman, Nagpur, Banguluru, Bhuvneshwar & Kolkata chapters respectively. Nagpur Chapter of PRCI was raised during February 2020 and the chapter has exceptionally contributed towards the growth of PR professionals, educationists, researchers and students even during pandemic under the guidance of Shri. Abhishek Mohgavkar, Shri. Nikhilesh Sawarkar, Shri. Kundan Hate, Shri. Shashin Rai, Smt. Bhumita Sawarkar and leadership of Shri. Asheesh Tayal. Shri. Tayal is also shouldering the position of Chairman of National Sub Committee of Global Digital Medai for PRCI, World Communicators’ Council (WCC) & Young Communicators’ Club (YCC).

Chairman Governing Council, PRCI, Shri.Srinivasmurthy & President PRCI Dr. T Vinay Kumar have congratulated all four elevated national executives and appealed them to further develop the fraternity. Dr. Vinay Kumar added that Nagpur, Banguluru, Bhubaneswar & Kolkata chapters have set new benchmarks of growth, which is worth appreciating.

PRCI, is the first and premier body of PR professionals of the country to have global Chapters at UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Srilanka and eyeing soon to have in at Singapore, Australia, US & UK along with its National presence with thirty eight chapters accross the country (INDIA).