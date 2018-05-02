Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

Ponzi scheme back to lure Nagpur, this time in ‘strawberry flavor’

Nagpur: The paid property advertorial providing hefty return or significant assets in lieu of small cash has become common sight in the city. The gullible investors often fall prey to such dubious schemes that promises gigantic returns and weird business models of little known companies. Adding to the woes, yet another deposit investment scheme is back to flourish in the second capital with the lure of strawberries.

Strawberry Farm:
The group which started earlier this year aims to provide row farmhouse rage at an affordable pricing that too within 8 kms from Zero Mile. As the name suggests, the scheme comprises strawberry fields and forest in sprawling 25 acres land. Tempting the investors, they have being informed that for the first time in Nagpur, there is a farmhouse in which you can live on rent or you can earn money every month by buying a farmhouse.

Strawberry Farm contends to comprise outdoor games, special vegetable zone, colonies, 3+ farmhouses, plot, business and service categories hall and lawns, water park however, on the website only. The photographs displayed on the group’s website are files pictures. To attract investors, the campus is said to have colonies for doctors, lawyers, police, politicians, architects and bankers. The group has also luring the investors with a Goa trip if they invest in the project.

There are three schemes of investment in this firm:
First: 1 BHK Farmhouse- 11.5 lakh

Second: 2 BHK Farmhouse- 20 lakh

Third: 3 BHK Formhouse- 24 lakh

Besides three schemes, a monthly fixed income of Rs 4000 to Rs 24,000 is also being claimed by the firm.

While the fraud cases against Joshi, Agrawal, Wasankar are still pending, the District Administration, NMRDA, RERA and Police Department should act in time and initiate a subtle investigation into matter, to save people from losing their hard earned money in such breathtaking schemes promising the moon.

– Rajeev Ranjan Kushwaha

