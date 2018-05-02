Pollution Awareness Programme At DPS Mihan

“Be a part of solution, not the part of pollution.”Delhi Public School MIHAN organised ‘Pollution Awareness Programme’ on a virtual platform to mark the Air Pollution Day on 2nd December 2020. Mrs. EktaBhaiya, the Joint Secretary for Friends of Tribal Society, was invited to speak on the cause and effects of pollution and also what all we can do to reduce it.

Mrs. Bhaiya who is also the coordinator for Kids for Tigers (Nagpur), took an interactive session which was an eye-opener for all. Students from std VI to VIII were made to understand through real life examples that environment plays a vital role in the growth and preservation of life. On this occasion ‘Mantra Writing Activity for grade 3 to 5 was also conducted in which students used their creativity to present slogans on pollution control.

To mark this special day, Grade 1 & 2 studentstried their hands on the experiment, in which they made pollution catcher by their own to check the level of pollution around them.EkanshTyagi from std VIII proposed the vote of thanks. Principal Mrs. Nidhi Yadav in her inspiring speech motivated the students to come up with innovative ideas to reduce pollution.