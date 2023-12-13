Poisoning Incident at Nagpur’s Chokar Dhani Restaurant Leaves 80 Wedding Guests ill

Advertisement

Nagpur: A shocking incident of food poisoning occurred during a wedding banquet at the Rajasthan Village Resort and Restaurant in Chokar Dhani, located on Amaravati Road in the city. Approximately 80 people were affected by the toxic contamination in the food, leading to health complications. The victims reportedly experienced nausea and vomiting, resulting in a deteriorating health condition.

According to information, the two-day engagement and wedding ceremony of Kailas Dhanraj Batra’s son, organized at Chokar Dhani on December 9th and 10th, witnessed the unfortunate incident. Around 500 people participated in the ceremonies, and following the dinner on December 10th, some individuals began experiencing symptoms. However, the situation worsened dramatically around 2 AM, causing distress to those who had retired to their rooms after the festivities.

As the news of the incident spread, Chokar Dhani Restaurant, situated a short distance from the main city, sought assistance from family doctors and event management professionals. Until now, 80 individuals have reported falling ill due to the poisoning, with some cases severe enough to require hospitalization. Seven members of the Batra family are also among those affected.

Kailas Batra has raised concerns with the Food and Drug Administration about the quality of food and medication administered during the event. The gravity of the situation has prompted some victims to be admitted to hospitals for medical attention. It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred on December 2nd and 3rd during another wedding at Chokar Dhani, where 100 guests fell ill due to food poisoning.

The authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter, and the victims’ families are demanding strict action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the poisoning. The incident has raised questions about the safety and hygiene standards followed by establishments hosting large events, emphasizing the need for better regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future.