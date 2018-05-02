Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Dec 4th, 2020
    PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with leaders of various political parties from both Houses of Parliament on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

    Floor leaders of all parties from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha have been invited for the virtual meeting to be held from 10.30 am onwards.

    This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

    The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    The government is likely to brief the leaders about steps taken to deal with the pandemic and the progress made in vaccine development and distribution.

