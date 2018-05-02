Thane Police implicated PI Ashok Meshram sans his name in suicide note of Child Development Project Officer

Nagpur:The move of Thane Police to book Senior Inspector of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station Ashok Meshram in the case of abetting suicide of Sachin Sable, a Child Development Project Officer, Mumbai, sans his name in suicide note has drawn tremendous criticism in the Second Capital of the State.

Sable, had ended life at his residence at Ambernath on February 18, following the alleged harassment at the hands of Yashodhara Nagar Police and his one woman companion.

Following the complaint, Thane Police had booked Senior Inspector of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station Ashok Meshram, his predecessor Ramakant Durge, PSI Deepak Chavan, along with Neeta Khedkar, an officer of the Women and Child Development department. Khedkar’s mother and brother too have been made co-accused.

The deceased had mentioned in a mail sent to self that the cops were threatening to implicate him in a criminal case and were also demanding Rs 9.50 lakh. Thane police have arrested PSI Chavan who has just completed his probation.

Sable’s family members had handed over a mail, sent to self by Sable, to Thane Police in which the deceased is learnt to have narrated his plight stating torture by the police officers and Neeta compelling him to take the drastic step. Neeta was allegedly pressuring Sable to marry her or else she would jeopardize his career by having an offence registered against him.

While the mail clearly mentions Neeta, API Chavan and then PI Durge, there is no mention of PI Meshram in the note. This has raised several eyebrows on the probe conducted by the Thane Police.

– Ravikant Kamble