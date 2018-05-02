‘Penny wise and pound foolish’: Bus stop bang middle of Medical Square!!

NMC built two bus stops opposite Trilium Mall near Medical Square but no bus halts at these stops

Nagpur: “Penny wise and pound foolish.” This idiom aptly defines the working style of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

For the sake of information, the NMC constructed two bus stops opposite Trilium Mall near Medical Square. These bus stops were intended to serve Aapli Bus commuters going towards either Besa or Bahadura Phata or Pipla Phata or Shesh Nagar destinations. But even after construction of the two bus stops at Trilium Mall almost a year back, the foolish officials of NMC are not using them as no bus halts there. Instead, in a height of absurdity, the authorities have designated a bus stop bang middle of busy Medical Square for the above-mentioned commuters. The Medical Square is besieged by haath thelas, roadside vendors selling fruits, flowers, and many things.

When a Aapli Bus makes a halt at the Medical Square stop, it is total traffic chaos. Most painful part of the bus stop is the torture of commuters. The commuters, many of them patients visiting the GMCH, have to stand for long hours as there is no facility for sitting like the regular bus stop.

Common sense seems an alien word for the NMC officials. The two posh bus stops constructed at Trilium Mall for convenience of commuters but no bus halts there. And the busy Medical Square is the bus stop where Aapli Bus creates nuisance of all kind.

“Penny wise and pound foolish.” NMC babus should show common sense and prove that the idiom does not apply to them.