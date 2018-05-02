Patanjali Food Park at Mihan in limbo?

Nagpur: In a cause of worry, the ambitious Patanjali Ayurved’s Food Park at Mihan is in limbo as construction work of the project that had been suspended before Covid-19 pandemic has not started. The company was supposed to get operational 18 months after getting allotment of land.

Spread over an area of 234 acres, Patanjali Food Park was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at a glittering ceremony in September 2016. The project was scheduled to go on steam from March 2019.

Sources informed that the non operationalisation of the Patanjali project has upset Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the developer of Mihan. MADC has sent reminders both at Patanjali’s headquarters at Haridwar and also the local office. The company was supposed to get operational 18 months after getting allotment of land. The project is far behind schedule, said sources.

Even during his recent visit to Nagpur, the Yog Guru Baba Ramdev had promised to commence the production soon. But there are no workers at the site and only guards are deployed. Most of the work is completed and the machinery brought in needs to be installed. There were indications that the company was arranging funds for the project.

According to reports, the work was hampered due to Covid but will begin soon. A source said that the work may resume before the end of 2020. The unit will be operational at the earliest.

The Patanjali project grabbed the headlines as it was allegedly allotted land at cheaper rates of Rs 25.50 lakh per acre. It was also promised by the management of the Patanjali Food Park that the construction work would be completed within six months and in another 18 months, the production would start thereby offering employment to a large number of jobless people.

Sources also informed that Patanjali’s Indore project is also facing rough weather due to paucity of funds. It was billed as Asia’s biggest food project having potential to change the economy of the region.