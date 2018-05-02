Opportunities And Limitations Of AI In Indian Banking

Artificial Intelligence or AI is quickly emerging out as the most innovative technologies to personalize the customer experience. This technology is allowing the increasing number of industries to adopt it in their business operations and the banking sector is not an exception of it. Just like other industrial domains, banks are also integrating AI applications as smarter chat-bots for improved customer service, more efficiency to back-office, better self-service, and reduced fraud risks.

According to the research report, the global spending in AI applications reached $5.1 billion in 2015. The total potential cost savings from these applications are expected to touch $447 billion by 2023. Out of this, $416 billion is estimated to generate from the front and middle office.

Emergence Of AI Banking In India

Artificial Intelligence is not a new concept in India even research institutions have been working on this go-to technology for about decades. The advent of AI in India will contribute $1 trillion to the Indian economy by the end of 2035. The recent research report proved that 83% of Indian bankers consider Artificial Intelligence to work alongside humans in the coming 2 years. This would be higher than the worldwide average of 79%. About 93% of Indian bankers claim that they use data to get automated decision-making.

AI Applications In Indian Banking

Most banks are fully aware of potential AI benefits. More than half of the respondents at banks said that they are using AI strategies. Banks are using AI in 3 different channels – front office, back office, and middle office. Hence, their meaningful applications are not limited just to retail banking services, but they have been found in many more aspects. Various industry reports found that 36% of large financial institutions are already using such technologies and about 70% are planning AI-enabled digital transformation in the coming years.

Here are some of the key applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Indian banking sector: –

Efficient & More Personalized Customer Service

Banks have been leveraging AI to gain a better and detailed insight into their customers’ exceptions and preferences. This eventually helps in delivering the most satisfactory customer services. This futuristic technology is being used at the front office to smooth customer identification and authentication. It helps in copying live employees via voice assistants and chatbots. Thereby, facilitating a good relationship with customers and offering more personalized insights.

India’s largest bank “SBI – State Bank of India” hosted Code For Bank hackathon to allow developers to create solutions that employ state-of-the-art technologies such as Artificial Intelligence into the Indian banking field. In 2018, Canara Bank has installed Mitra and Candi robots at some of its branches. Private banks such as ICICI and HDFC have also adopted chatbots to transform their customer experience.

Payment companies are also using AI to analyze past payment patterns and using the most preferred payment instrument that suits the purchase during checkout. Offering personalized payment experience to customers gain boosted consumer spending and adhesiveness to the used products.

Payment Fraud Detection & Prevention

Banks are implementing AI within their middle-office operations for anomaly detection. Most banks are planning to use machine or deep learning and predictive analysis to real- time transaction analysis. Several banks have claimed that this advanced technology improves the accuracy of credit card fraud detection and prevention. It has been helping them with improved processes for KYC (know your customer) regulatory checks and anti- money laundering (AML). AI technology reduces fraud risk by scanning transactions for doubtful patterns, identifying clients for credit checks, and allowing risk analysts.

Portfolio Management

AI-powered and machine learning-based technology platforms are widely used by banks for real-time investment decisions in place of their clients and investors. They are able to develop personalized portfolio profiles on the basis of investment limits, preferences, and patterns.

Cost Saving & Wealth Management

Banks are saving a good amount of money by leveraging Artificial Intelligence applications. Bot advisors are managing customized portfolios for potential clients by considering estimated ROI (returns on investment), lifestyle, and appetite for risk.

Security

Banks have actively started to use AI for security settlement through reconciliations in the case of over-the-counter derivatives and information verification in the back office. Artificial intelligence facilitates the detection and prevention of security breaches by tracking logs analysis, suspicious or unauthorized behavior, and fake emails.

Risk Management

The assessment of historical data and risk analysis is resulting in the human mistakes from hand-designed models. This facilitates banks to offer more personalized products to their potential customers with no risks.

It is estimated that more and more businesses in different sectors will start implementing AI- enabled payment systems in the coming years. For example, deposit and withdrawal methods by online gambling operators like 22bet India to facilitate secure online transactions with no financial risk.

Credit Assessment

Analyzing the creditworthiness of loan seeking people and businesses is one of the important aspects of banks. This results in the increasing need of collecting more data about the borrower. Artificial Intelligence analyzes all the vital data sources together to create a logical and well-informed decision. Not to mention, validation of creditworthiness is regarded as the most crucial everyday AI application in the banking sector.

Challenges For Indian Banking Using AI

Every innovation comes with a few limitations along with plenty of beneficial points and the same thing is applied in the case of using AI in the Indian banking sector. Experts believed that availability of the accurate data is one of the biggest challenges for Indian banks using Artificial Intelligence. One could not assure the effectiveness of a fraud detection AI system without having the right data.

More than 150 languages are used in India. Applications using text to speech or vice versa depends on NLP (natural language processing) libraries and techniques. To reach increased audience in India, banks need more advanced NLP techniques.

Furthermore, Indian banks have to create AI systems with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and this requires the support of clued-up and skilled engineers, which is another major challenge in India. Lack of data scientists with relevant and updated data science skills is another big problem in Indian banks. To overcome this issue, the banking sector has to work with national universities to create well-trained personnel on data science skills. The perfect blend of proficient data scientists and domain experts can assure the efficient implementation of Artificial Intelligence technologies for improved banking operations in India.

Use Of AI Applications In Top Indian Banks

The leading banks in India are competing with each other to launch and implement their AI technologies for better customer service and stay ahead of the strong competition. India’s largest bank SBI with about 420 million customers is using AI from customers and employees’ perspectives. HDFC Bank has also created an AI-based chatbot, called Eva to interact with more than 530,000 different users. This chatbot allows customers to get information on the bank’s products and services. ICICI bank, the 2nd largest private bank of India, has also started using software robotics in more than 200 business processes. It is estimated that more banks in India will start adopting AI technique and solutions.