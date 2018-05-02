OCW boosting local economy by creating employment opportunities

The Nagpur 24×7 Water Supply Project implemented jointly by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has not only ensured high quality water supply services to the city but has also contributed significantly to boosting the economy of the city of Nagpur.

Nagpur, being the geographical centre of the country is one of the fastest developing cities in India.

Awarded as a smart city in 2016, it is emerging as one of the biggest trading centres of the country thus, attracting businesses and stimulating development activities. This, coupled with a burgeoning population has necessitated ‘improving access to water for its citizens’ to be the core development agenda of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

In 2012, the NMC and Orange City Water (OCW) launched the “Nagpur 24X7 water supply project” with a commitment to provide safe and continuous water supply to all across the city. With providing access to drinking water to over 1.3 million people in the city of Nagpur, OCW is committed to benefitting Nagpur city not only through supplying potable water to each household, but has also created skilled jobs, and ensured that over 80% of the workforce is employed locally.

Today, with more than 1500 direct and indirect employees, OCW is one of the key employers in Nagpur city. OCW has built a strong and dedicated team of professionals that perform at various verticals – from designing specialized treatment processes to ground level construction, customer service operations to social welfare teams. The team includes highly skilled and trained Engineers, Customer service professionals, technicians and semi-skilled and unskilled laborers. Along with boosting employment opportunities in the city, OCW has created a significant revenue flow into the local community through indirect and induced jobs.

In addition to this, an innovative step that OCW has taken is introducing Women Hydrant Supervisors in the male dominant work of tanker management. Women hydrant supervisors have been working with OCW for more than 4 years now.

Adding more about this, OCW’s General Manager HR Mr. Kuldeep Singh mentioned, “We have always believed that ladies can handle any kind of management responsibly and sensitively. Our women supervisors have proved us right over time. We were not completely confident about this step initially, but our efficient female force reassured us about our belief to be well placed.”

Hydrant Supervisor GayatriKatare said, “Our job is definitely challenging. Every day we face different kinds of people. But these challenges are the real test and it gives a different level of satisfaction. The motivation we receive from OCW and our senior officers keeps us charged to continue performing.”

In the tough times of Corona, OCW has continued giving all the dues to all the workers, plumbers, fitters, tanker drivers, valvemen, Security guards, drivers and the workers indirectly dependent on OCW. In this way, OCW has supported thousands of families constantly.

OCW is committed to work with the local business network and maximize opportunities in the local supply chain. It utilizes local businesses in its current works where possible, and this will continue to be one of the key focus areas.

For an efficient service delivery, OCW constantly strives towards skill development of its human resources. This is realized by continuous learning and professional training of the employees. Working with OCW has given the local youths an opportunity to learn and understand the PPP water projects in India.

Apart from direct generation of employment opportunities, OCW is also steering a model slum development program jointly with NGOs and other community schemes. Under this initiative, OCW is providing skill development training to the community women through ‘Samarth Centers’. There are two such centers operational in the city where designing and stitching training is given. This has provided many women the opportunity to start their own enterprise and earn livelihood through these newly acquired skills.

The project’s shared community identity is firmly reflected through its commitment to provide ‘potable water access to all’, create local employment, support livelihoods and contribute to holistic development that is integral to OCW’s vision of a shared purpose.