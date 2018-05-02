Novel step: Now, plan birthday bash, wedding anniversary in Majhi Metro!

MahaMetro initiates innovative measures to increase ridership

Nagpur: Now, plan a birthday bash in running Majhi Metro!! The plan could materialise in true sense as MahaMetro is initiating a slew of innovative measures to increase ridership in Nagpur Metro. The innovative steps include renting Metro trains for birthdays, allowing bicycle riders to take their cycles in trains, developing a hang out joint for senior citizens, providing free feeder service at Nagpur airport, etc.

According to MahaMetro sources, under its ‘Celebrations On Wheels’ scheme, a person could book the train for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, marriage anniversaries, etc for one hour by paying Rs 3,000. “Due to Covid restrictions, the number of guests should not be more than 150. If you want the train for more than one hour then you will have to pay Rs 2,000 for every extra hour,” the sources added. “We have allowed bicycle riders to carry their machines in the train. We are not charging anything for the bicycles,” said the sources.

Notably, MahaMetro allows exhibitions at some of their stations at an affordable cost. A book exhibition was held at the Sitabuldi Station while old articles were on display at Subhash Nagar Station. The agency has decided to allow more such exhibitions at Lokmanya Nagar and Subhash Nagar stations.

According to sources, a replica of Bapu Kuti has been created at the Airport Metro Station. This has been developed as a hangout for senior citizens. The station has a walking track, a vertical garden on station pillars, a library and seating arrangements. Senior citizens can spend as much time as they wish to at the station. Books on Mahatma Gandhi, Shivaji Maharaj, Swami Vivekananda, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, etc are available at this hang out.

The MahaMetro said that other than these steps, it was doing the regular things to increase ridership. Feeder vehicles have been made available at the Airport Metro station to take commuters to the airport terminal. These vehicles will be soon made available at Jai Prakash Nagar, Ajni Square, Rahate Colony, Sitabuldi Interchange and Lokmanya Nagar stations.