NMC begins survey of citizens to curb Covid-19 spread

Nagpur: Faced with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in city and low recovery rate as well, the Health Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started screening of patients undergoing treatment at home for diseases like high blood pressure, asthma, tuberculosis, cancer, AIDS, leprosy, kidney etc. So far, 14,915 citizens were surveyed and their blood samples were later sent for further investigations.

NMC has a list of 81,484 citizens receiving treatment at home and the survey was conducted under the ‘MyFamily-My Responsibility’ campaign. The civic body again followed-up on previous surveys and again called on the citizens undergoing home treatment to check whether they are taking the necessary medication and also acquainted them with things of list of Do’s and Don’ts. Tablets of Vitamin C and Zinc were distributed among citizens. The check is being carried out in every zone of NMC and the same started from November 25 onwards. As on December 1, 9,606 cases of high blood pressure, 481 cases of asthma, 33 cases of tuberculosis, 74 cases of cancer, 9 cases of AIDS, 6733 cases of diabetes, 261 cases of heart disease, 13 cases of leprosy, 7 cases of obesity and 118 cases of COVID-19 were examined so far, according to NMC’s Health Department.

According to the survey, the number of patients receiving treatment at home is as follows. Laxminagar Zone – 11,184, Dharampeth Zone – 16,518, Hanuman Nagar Zone-7,121, Dhantoli Zone – 8,830, Nehrunagar Zone – 11,962, Gandhibagh Zone – 8,666, Sataranjipura Zone-3,481, Lakdaganj Zone-2,461, Asinagar Zone – 6,053 and Mangalwari Zone have 80 patients.

Fall in COVID-19 recovery rate

Nagpur district on Wednesday witnessed a fall in recovery rate. With 264 persons recovering, the cumulative recovery reached 1,03,830. The recovery rate decreased to 92.10%. The national average is much better and constantly improving. On Wednesday, it stood at 94%. The low recovery rate in Nagpur district led to rise in active cases to 5,211. There is a fall in COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district on Wednesday as 451 persons tested positive for this dreaded virus. With Nagpur rural reporting 74 new cases, the city witnessed 376 new COVID-19 cases taking cumulative positive cases to 1,12,037. The district witnessed nine COVID-19 deaths in one single day. Three persons, the residents of Nagpur rural died of COVID19 while the city’s death number was reported as 6. With this, the number of cumulative deaths reached 3,178.