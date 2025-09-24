Navratri Rules Flouted; Midnight Garba at Chhattarpur Farmhouse Near Nagpur, Organizer Booked

Nagpur: In a clear violation of permission conditions, a Garba event continued until the early hours at Chhattarpur Farmhouse near Nagpur during Navratri celebrations. Following the incident, Mauda Police registered a case against organizer Ashok Khatri under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The event was organized with official permission from the Tehsildar, Kamptee, under strict terms and conditions. Additionally, the District Collector had issued prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act. The organizers had been specifically instructed to comply with the rules.

However, on the night of September 23, police instructed the organizers to stop the event at 10:15 pm. Despite this, the organizers restarted the Garba later and continued it until 2:30 am, openly defying the official orders.

Nagpur Rural Police have warned that strict action will be taken against violations of permission conditions. They have urged citizens and organizers to celebrate festivals responsibly and within the framework of the law.