Nasty deal: Ex-CMD Kundargi bags life-time membership of 5-star club at MOIL’s cost

Nagpur: Corrupt practices refuse to die down in the state-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL). Some of the Central Government schemes are turning out to be easy fodder for scamsters.

In the instant case, according to ‘delegation of power’ norm of the Central Government, the MOIL CMD/Finance Director have been permitted to spend up to Rs 1 lakh annually for company’s advertisements in a hotel/club of any level. But violating the norms flagrantly, Rs 15 lakh werespent in the 2016 on this account. Ironically, for this “favour,” the then MOIL CMD Gururaj Pandurang Kundargi was accorded a ‘life time’ membership of a prestigious club in Nagpur privately. Taking serious note of this, the then General Manager (Personnel) who is now Executive Director of the company, had on May 30, 2020, complained to Steel Ministry and demanded investigation into the misuse of government money. But the present CMD has been found trying the scuttle the probe with his ‘reach’ to a Central Minister and RSS functionaries. The concerned Central Minister is keeping silence over the issue and thus giving a free hand to the present CMD Mukund Chaudhary, according reliable sources.

It may be recalled that the then CMD GP Kundargi was craving for life-time membership of a city’s five-star club in 2016. Accordingly, as planned, the club on April 22, 2016, sent a letter in the name of MOIL CMD informing him about creation of a jogging track in the club and a 100×100 metre stand for MOIL’s advertisement at a cost of Rs 16.25 lakh. Subsequently, a proposal (CMD/ADVT/2016) for this amount was prepared in the CMD office. The matter was discussed between the CMD’s OSD S Muthuraman and the then GM (Personnel).

The proposal was finally signed by the ‘beneficiary’ the then CMD G P Kundargi on May 2016 following ‘consulations’ between some higher officials including the then GM (Personnel), the then Executive Director (Tech) DS Shome and the then Director (Finance) Mukund Chaudhary.

Sources said that the demand made the five-star club was of Rs 16.25 lakh out of which Rs 15 lakh were paid from MOIL’s account and Rs 1.25 lakh from MOIL contractor Sanjay Agrawal’s account. Sources further said that Agrawal bags the contract but the work is given to sub-contractor Goenka who is the trustee member of the said club.

The pertinent question being asked is that there was no wrong had the amount been given to the club under CSR but the amount Rs 15 lakh was directly transferred from MOIL’s account. It amounted to an illegal act. A probe into the ‘deal’ would clear the matter, sources said.

The complaint to MOIL’s Deputy CVC lodged on May 29 and 30:

· The proposal to spend Rs 15 lakh on publicity and promotion of MOIL at the club was prepared in CMD’s office from MOIL’s account.

· The complainant had no information regarding this matter except he was called by CMD’s OSD for signature.

· The proposal file was neither allowed to read nor he was in possession of it.

· He has no information whether the work for which money was given to the club has been completed or not.

· Signed the proposal on the directives of the then Executive Director (Technical) Dipankar Shome.

Notably, the investigation into the matter is going on since the past 3 years. During the probe, accounts of the club member and MOIL were not investigated till to date.