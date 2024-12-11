: Najmuddin Bhavnagarwala – corporate executive and his troubles with Agrifields DMCC

Advertisement













Najmuddin Bhavnagarwala, Director at Agrifields DMCC, faces scrutiny due to his integration and workings with Amit Gupta, the company’s promoter, who is currently under investigation in multiple jurisdictions for charges such as bribery, money laundering, illegal share transfers, and fraud. Gupta’s global business activities and legal issues have drawn considerable attention.

According to award-winning Australian journalist Nick McKenzie of the Sydney Morning Herald, Amit Gupta is a “corporate crime kingpin” and “fugitive of justice” having fled Australia in 2013 amid a criminal probe and that “The US documents name Getax director Amit Gupta as the ‘target of a criminal investigation who is alleged to have conspired with others to bribe foreign public officials and to have engaged in money laundering and other offences’.”

“In 2020, the AFP moved to seize multiple properties and bank accounts connected to Gupta in Australia, Singapore and New York worth an estimated $200 million.”, per its article released on March 9th, 2024.

Najmuddin leads an organization backed by controversial businessman Amit Gupta. Interestingly, Sydney Morning Herald goes on to say that Agrifields DMCC “is the name of the global fertiliser firm Gupta launched after fleeing Australia.”

In his role as Vice President, Bhavnagarwala bears the responsibility of ensuring financial, legal, and corporate compliance to prevent any oversights that might lead to significant legal and personal consequences, encompassing both criminal and civil liabilities.

Such partnerships carry inherent risks, including potential harm to professional standing, financial stability, and exposure to legal, investigative, and ethical complexities. Individuals should exercise caution when affiliating with companies owned by individuals under criminal investigation or facing allegations of corporate misconduct.