Nagpur’s journo from leading Marathi daily attempts suicide over half salary, condition critical

Nagpur: A senior journalist working with an old and leading Marathi dailies in Nagpur tried to end his life on Tuesday. He was reportedly frustrated over the 50% pay cut by the management owing to dismal business.

The journalist, identified as Dilip Dupare was rushed to Mayo Hospital where his condition was reportedly critical. He is being treated in ICU ward at Mayo. He is currently kept on ventilator.

Dupare along with other editorial staff in the said newspaper were reportedly paid half of the salary by the management which cited no revenue generation due to Covid-19 Lockdown as the reason behind it’s decision.

It has been a rampant practice in media, adopted by most of the newspaper owners here to either resort to heavy pay cuts or sack the employees.