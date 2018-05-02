Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Dec 3rd, 2020

    Nagpur”s COVID-19 caseload up by 536; 15 more die

    Nagpur: At least 536 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 15 died of the infection in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.
    The latest cases have taken the district”s COVID-19 count to 1,13,269 and the toll reached 3,707, the official said.

    Of the casualties reported so far, 2,550 were from Nagpur city, while 1,157 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

    The count of recoveries in the district reached 1,04,137, after 307 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

    The district is now left with 5,425 active cases, he added.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) elected Asheesh Tayal as State Head of Maharashtra
    Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) elected Asheesh Tayal as State Head of Maharashtra
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result Second Round: Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 7262 votes
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result Second Round: Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 7262 votes
    Nagpur”s COVID-19 caseload up by 536; 15 more die
    Nagpur”s COVID-19 caseload up by 536; 15 more die
    सेलिब्रेशन ऑन व्हील्स को नागरिको की पसंद; एक ही दिन २ जन्मदिन मनाए गए
    सेलिब्रेशन ऑन व्हील्स को नागरिको की पसंद; एक ही दिन २ जन्मदिन मनाए गए
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result: Cong Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 4850 votes
    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result: Cong Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 4850 votes
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक २०२० : अभिजित वंजारी यांची आघाडी कायम
    नागपूर पदवीधर निवडणूक २०२० : अभिजित वंजारी यांची आघाडी कायम
    सीएमआरएस २ दिवसीय नागपूर मेट्रोच्या दौऱ्यावर
    सीएमआरएस २ दिवसीय नागपूर मेट्रोच्या दौऱ्यावर
    AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws
    AAP stages protest in city, demands roll back of anti-farm laws
    शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ कृषी कायद्यांविरोधात आज आम आदमी पार्टी चे धरणें आंदोलन.
    शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ कृषी कायद्यांविरोधात आज आम आदमी पार्टी चे धरणें आंदोलन.
    NMC begins survey of citizens to curb Covid-19 spread
    NMC begins survey of citizens to curb Covid-19 spread
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145