Nagpur”s COVID-19 caseload up by 536; 15 more die

Nagpur: At least 536 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 15 died of the infection in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.

The latest cases have taken the district”s COVID-19 count to 1,13,269 and the toll reached 3,707, the official said.

Of the casualties reported so far, 2,550 were from Nagpur city, while 1,157 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

The count of recoveries in the district reached 1,04,137, after 307 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

The district is now left with 5,425 active cases, he added.