Nagpur’s beloved RJ, Farhan celebrates birthday bash encircled by loved ones!

“The dreams I chased took me on a journey, a journey more rewarding than the goals.” – Shah Rukh Khan

From the boy next door from a small town of Hinganghat in Wardha district, to living his dream as RJ while working for Radio Mirchi in the country, the journey of Farhan Kazi is inspirational for many! He came, he grappled, he failed, he learned and he succeeded. For those who think success comes easy, Farhan would tell them, success is a gradual process that can only be conquered with hard work and dedication.

While the pandemic, riddled last two-years, has been tough for all, we all celebrated our special days at home with family along with the video calls with our friends and loved ones. However, with restrictions lifted, Farhan, who turned 24 on May 4, organized a birthday bash for his friends and colleagues from media and event industry at Locals Club, Mount Road, Sadar.

Filled with fun, liveliness and most importantly ‘blessing’, the evening was cherished by all. From snacks to fill the belly to sarcasm to tickle that belly, the music to calm your mind to shayaries to bless your souls, the birthday bash of Farhan comprised all. A special performance of Kunal and Ved cast a musical spell on the gathering.