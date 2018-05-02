NAGPUR WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2020

Nagpur Agro Development Association is conducting 7th annual Nagpur Wine and Food Festival on 4th and 5th January 2020 at Bhagwati Lawns, Off Trimurti Square,Talmale Estate, Ring Road Nagpur.

• Timing for Festival would be from 1.30PM to 10.30PM on Saturday and Sunday.

• Entry by Donation coupons of Rs 500/- per person.

• This year’s Festival will have 7 winery stall and all are from Maharashtra.

• Coupon holder would be provided wine glass, Wine tasting coupons, Discount coupons for food stall and many brochures related to Wine and other institutions.

• 8 Food stalls would be serving multi cuisine dishes for foodies.

• Car display by Jaika group would be added attraction.

• Festival will have other few attractions such as grape stomping, Live Musical Band, Radio Mirchi will be performing live on both days.

• Many other stalls including Travel & Tourism, Wine accessories, Wine Tourism, Craft beer stall would be there for the benefit of visitors.

Some of the distinguished personalities are attending the Festival and the Organizers would facilitate them in a Special function on Saturday at 5.30pm.Among them who would be felicitate are

*Mr. Deepak Bhavnagar, Director Sales, sula vineyards, * Mr. Nagesh pai

*Mr. Manoj jagtap, coordination, All India Wine Producers Association

*Mr. Siddhartha Banerji from Apex Wine Club, Mumbai.

*Nagpur Wine and Food Festival is Gaining popularity every year and the Event is considered as country’s major Wine event.

*This year’s Festival should attract more than 3000 visitors in two days.

The concluding ceremony will take place On Sunday at 10pm. Every stall holders

Will be awarded certificate for their Participation at the Festival.