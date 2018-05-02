Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020
Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

NAGPUR WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL 2020

Nagpur Agro Development Association is conducting 7th annual Nagpur Wine and Food Festival on 4th and 5th January 2020 at Bhagwati Lawns, Off Trimurti Square,Talmale Estate, Ring Road Nagpur.

• Timing for Festival would be from 1.30PM to 10.30PM on Saturday and Sunday.
• Entry by Donation coupons of Rs 500/- per person.
• This year’s Festival will have 7 winery stall and all are from Maharashtra.
• Coupon holder would be provided wine glass, Wine tasting coupons, Discount coupons for food stall and many brochures related to Wine and other institutions.
• 8 Food stalls would be serving multi cuisine dishes for foodies.
• Car display by Jaika group would be added attraction.
• Festival will have other few attractions such as grape stomping, Live Musical Band, Radio Mirchi will be performing live on both days.
• Many other stalls including Travel & Tourism, Wine accessories, Wine Tourism, Craft beer stall would be there for the benefit of visitors.

Some of the distinguished personalities are attending the Festival and the Organizers would facilitate them in a Special function on Saturday at 5.30pm.Among them who would be felicitate are
*Mr. Deepak Bhavnagar, Director Sales, sula vineyards, * Mr. Nagesh pai
*Mr. Manoj jagtap, coordination, All India Wine Producers Association
*Mr. Siddhartha Banerji from Apex Wine Club, Mumbai.
*Nagpur Wine and Food Festival is Gaining popularity every year and the Event is considered as country’s major Wine event.

*This year’s Festival should attract more than 3000 visitors in two days.
The concluding ceremony will take place On Sunday at 10pm. Every stall holders
Will be awarded certificate for their Participation at the Festival.

Happening Nagpur
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Nagpur Crime News
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Maharashtra News
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
Hindi News
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
जीवन में सबसे अनमोल रत्न है मधुर वाणी’ – पं. देवकीनंदन ठाकुर जी
जीवन में सबसे अनमोल रत्न है मधुर वाणी’ – पं. देवकीनंदन ठाकुर जी
Trending News
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Featured News
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Trending In Nagpur
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
Vidarbha’s six districts deprived of minister’s post in Thackeray Cabinet
Vidarbha’s six districts deprived of minister’s post in Thackeray Cabinet
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur from Jan 19
Superfast weekly special trains between Solapur and Nagpur from Jan 19
Nagpur’s Majhi Metro Project to be completed by December 2020
Nagpur’s Majhi Metro Project to be completed by December 2020
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Nagpur 2020 : Incessant rains join cloudy weather on day 2
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145