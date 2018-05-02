Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Aug 19th, 2020

    Nagpur traders call bandh to oppose NMCs’ mandatory licence scheme

    Nagpur: The city wore deserted look on Wednesday, and first time in last couple of months novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) is not responsible.

    To mark the protest against the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) decision to make licence mandatory for the traders, various bodies of trade and commerce announced that they will observe ‘trade bandh’ on Wednesday.

    The Confederation of Associationof India Trade (CAIT), Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries & Trade (CAMIT), NagVidarbha Chambers of Commerce(NVCC), VidarbhaTaxpayers Association (VTA) and Nagpur Chamber of Commerce (NCCL) have jointly called for trade bandh.

    The protesters have called the step aim to fuel corruption and alleged that the administration whose duty bound to work for welfare of the citizens, is threatening, harassing and discriminating traders by arbitrary use of discretionary powers under the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Gym owners led by Mayor Sandip Joshi hit roads to demand reopening
    Gym owners led by Mayor Sandip Joshi hit roads to demand reopening
    Nagpur traders call bandh to oppose NMCs’ mandatory licence scheme
    Nagpur traders call bandh to oppose NMCs’ mandatory licence scheme
    सुशांत केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, CBI करेगी जांच
    सुशांत केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, CBI करेगी जांच
    जिम सुरू करण्याबाबत बुधवारी आंदोलन
    जिम सुरू करण्याबाबत बुधवारी आंदोलन
    सोशल मीडिया वॉर फेअरचा आता बॉलीवूडला फटका:अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ व विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मीडिया वॉर फेअरचा आता बॉलीवूडला फटका:अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ व विश्लेषक.
    पति और दो बच्चों की हत्या करने के बाद डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या
    पति और दो बच्चों की हत्या करने के बाद डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या
    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks another 1k cases in single day, cases at 15,637
    Covid-19: Nagpur ticks another 1k cases in single day, cases at 15,637
    Persons Accused of attempting to commit murder granted anticipatory bail
    Persons Accused of attempting to commit murder granted anticipatory bail
    Nagpur Omnagar: Doctor hangs self after killing husband, two children
    Nagpur Omnagar: Doctor hangs self after killing husband, two children
    MLA Sameer Meghe’s 50K corona cases audio clip goes viral, Nagpurians anxious
    MLA Sameer Meghe’s 50K corona cases audio clip goes viral, Nagpurians anxious
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145