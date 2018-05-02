Nagpur traders call bandh to oppose NMCs’ mandatory licence scheme

Nagpur: The city wore deserted look on Wednesday, and first time in last couple of months novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) is not responsible.

To mark the protest against the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) decision to make licence mandatory for the traders, various bodies of trade and commerce announced that they will observe ‘trade bandh’ on Wednesday.

The Confederation of Associationof India Trade (CAIT), Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industries & Trade (CAMIT), NagVidarbha Chambers of Commerce(NVCC), VidarbhaTaxpayers Association (VTA) and Nagpur Chamber of Commerce (NCCL) have jointly called for trade bandh.

The protesters have called the step aim to fuel corruption and alleged that the administration whose duty bound to work for welfare of the citizens, is threatening, harassing and discriminating traders by arbitrary use of discretionary powers under the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act.