    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    Nagpur records more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases

    Nagpur: In a positive sign, Nagpur district witnessed more recoveries than the number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, November 30. The district recorded 279 new cases while the number of recovered patients stood at 295. Of 279 new cases, 59 were reported from Nagpur rural, while 220 from Nagpur city. However, the death toll on Monday saw a slight increase with 9 patients succumbing to the deadly virus.

    The cumulative positive cases in Nagpur district reached 1,11,075. The recovery rate on Monday improved further to was 92.31%. The national average is improving day by day. On Monday it stood at 93.81%. With 295 persons becoming corona-free the cumulative recovery reached 1,03,167. The number of active cases further reduced to 4,926. The cumulative deaths reached 3,164.

    The Vidarbha’s 11 districts witnessed 1,012 Covid patients getting discharged while 852 catching the infection. At the same time, no Covid death was reported from five districts. The day’s cases were from Nagpur (279), Bhandara (61), Wardha (23), Gondia (75), Chandrapur (193), Gadchiroli (25), Akola (31), Amaravati (73), Yavatmal (19), Buldhana (55) and Washim (9) taking the total to 2,26,974.

    Similarly, of the 1012 cases, Nagpur reported 279, Bhandara (86), Wardha (33), Gondia (124), Chandrapur (103), Gadchiroli (119), Akola (14), Amaravati (80), Yavatmal (28), Buldhana (86) and Washim (17) for a total of 2,08,847. Now, 12,083 patients are under treatment.

    The number of testings in Nagpur too witnessed reduction to 4,504. City’s testings stood at 3,853 and Nagpur rural registered 651 testings. The samples examined through RT-PCR were 3,853, while 651 were through Rapid Antigen Test. The cumulative number reached 7,84,267.

