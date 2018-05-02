Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    Nagpur records 515 new COVID-19 cases; nine more casualties

    Nagpur: With the addition of 515 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district reached 1,12,280 on Tuesday, an official said.

    The district also recorded nine more casualties that have raised the toll to 3,681, the official said.

    Of the fatalities reported so far, 2,537 were from Nagpur city, while 1,144 were from the rural parts and outside the district, he said.

    At least 399 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,03,566, the official said.

    The district is now left with 5,033 active cases, he added.

    Maha MLC polls: 63.89% average turnout in five constituencies
    Nagpur records 515 new COVID-19 cases; nine more casualties
    पदवीधर निवडणुकीत अंदाजे 55 टक्क्यांपर्यंत मतदान
    Tadoba-Andhari jungle safari turns into death trail as SUV falls into river, 2 of Nagpur’s family die
    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm
    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake
    Graduate Election: नागपुर जिले में 4 बजे तक 53.91 % प्रतिशत मतदान
    अग्रवाल परिवारास जंगल सफारी करणे बेतले जिवावर.
    ”Azaan” competition: Fadnavis says Sena has ”junked” Hindutva
    GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020
