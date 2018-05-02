Nagpur records 515 new COVID-19 cases; nine more casualties

Nagpur: With the addition of 515 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra”s Nagpur district reached 1,12,280 on Tuesday, an official said.

The district also recorded nine more casualties that have raised the toll to 3,681, the official said.

Of the fatalities reported so far, 2,537 were from Nagpur city, while 1,144 were from the rural parts and outside the district, he said.

At least 399 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,03,566, the official said.

The district is now left with 5,033 active cases, he added.