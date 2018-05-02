    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Dec 5th, 2020

    Nagpur records 422 new COVID-19 cases; seven more casualties

    Nagpur The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district rose to 1,13,691 after 422 new infections were detected on Friday, an official said.

    The district also recorded seven casualties that took the toll to 3,714, the official said.

    Of the fatalities reported so far, Nagpur city alone accounted for 2,555 deaths, while 1,159 were recorded in rural areas and outside the district, he said.

    As many as 262 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,04,399, the official said.

    The district is now left with 5,578 active cases, he added.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman’s plan to murder hubby with paramour’s help boomerangs
    Woman’s plan to murder hubby with paramour’s help boomerangs
    बिना लेन-देन के प्रोविजन नहीं मिलता
    बिना लेन-देन के प्रोविजन नहीं मिलता
    Many labourers hurt as truck hits bus in Koradi
    Many labourers hurt as truck hits bus in Koradi
    युवासेना नागपुर शहर तर्फे नागपुर महानगर पालिका आयुक्त मा.राधाकृष्णन याना निवेदन
    युवासेना नागपुर शहर तर्फे नागपुर महानगर पालिका आयुक्त मा.राधाकृष्णन याना निवेदन
    Nagpur records 422 new COVID-19 cases; seven more casualties
    Nagpur records 422 new COVID-19 cases; seven more casualties
    नागपुर की जयश्री बावनकर रही उपविजेता
    नागपुर की जयश्री बावनकर रही उपविजेता
    नागपूरची जयश्री बावनकर ठरली उपविजेती
    नागपूरची जयश्री बावनकर ठरली उपविजेती
    Nagpur’s very own Jayashree Bawankar wins the title of Runner-up
    Nagpur’s very own Jayashree Bawankar wins the title of Runner-up
    नागपूर विभाग पदवीधर मतदार संघाच्या निवडणुकीत काँग्रेसचे उमेदवार अभिजीत वंजारी विजयी
    नागपूर विभाग पदवीधर मतदार संघाच्या निवडणुकीत काँग्रेसचे उमेदवार अभिजीत वंजारी विजयी
    Cops rule out murder angle in Dr Sheetal Amte’s death
    Cops rule out murder angle in Dr Sheetal Amte’s death
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145