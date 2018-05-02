Nagpur records 422 new COVID-19 cases; seven more casualties

Nagpur The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district rose to 1,13,691 after 422 new infections were detected on Friday, an official said.

The district also recorded seven casualties that took the toll to 3,714, the official said.

Of the fatalities reported so far, Nagpur city alone accounted for 2,555 deaths, while 1,159 were recorded in rural areas and outside the district, he said.

As many as 262 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,04,399, the official said.

The district is now left with 5,578 active cases, he added.