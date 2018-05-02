Nagpur HC resumes physical hearing after 8 months

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday, December 1, resumed the physical hearing after a gap of eight months mainly due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. On the day, lawyers and litigants gave a good response to the physical hearing. The High Court worked in two sessions. The first session, from 10.30 am to 1 pm, saw hearing on very important petitions while in the secind session, hearing was conducted on old pending petitions.

As the High Court resumed physical hearing after eight months, enthusiasm was writ large on the faces of lawyers. Many were meeting personally with each other after months. The closed down chamber of lawyers was thrown open triggering a wide ranging discussions among the advocates. Some specific chairs were unoccupied as some lawyers succumbed to the corona virus. The empty chairs left many lawyers emptional.

Meanwhile, thermal screening was being done of every lawyer at the entrance gate of the High Court. No over-crowding at any given point of time was allowed during hearing. At a time advocates or party appearing in person and GP as well as AGP etc for 3 cases were being be allowed in the Court Hall. Entry in the Court Room is being permitted to those advocates /party-in-person whose matter is called out for hearing and also for the advocates whose matter is immediate next subject to availability of space.