    Published On : Thu, Dec 3rd, 2020

    Nagpur Graduate constituency Election Result: Cong Abhijeet Wanjari Leads with 4850 votes

    Nagpur: Voting for the graduate constituency took place on December 1. The counting of votes is underway at Mankapur Sports Complex here today. At the end of the first round, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Abhijeet Vanjari is leading with 4850 votes, while BJP’s Sandeep Joshi is in second place with 7,766 votes. Independent candidate Nitin Karale is in the third position with 1742 votes.

    In the graduate elections, there was a direct battle between Mahavikas Aghadi and Bharatiya Janata Party. Even during the campaign, sometimes Mahavikas Aghadi and sometimes BJP kept going backwards. With just two days to go before the polls, no one was able to predict exactly. As a result, the turnout was higher this time than in the last election, making the fight very tense. Therefore, there were arguments as to whether the BJP’s stronghold was maintained at this time or not. Therefore, even after the polls, political experts were reluctant to make predictions. With Abhijit Vanjari leading in the first round, the Congress workers are happy and the BJP is worried.

