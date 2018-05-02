Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake

    Nagpur: : Quick response from the team of Ganeshpeth police on night patrolling duty averted a major tragedy for Ambazari-based Verma family in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cops foiled a suicide bid of a 30-year-old Chetan alias Duren Burdu Verma, a resident of Tilak Nagar under Ambazari Police.

    According to police sources, Verma was disturbed owing to some unresolved issue at home and irked over which he decided to take the extreme step. He had climbed railings of the Gandhisagar lake anticipating that he would jump.

    Acting swiftly the squad of Ganeshpeth police comprising PSI Yogesh Sanap, Constables, Tushar, Subhash, Chandrashekhar and Vinod averted his attempt. The cops later called his sister and a friend and tried to resolve the issue.

    Trending In Nagpur
    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm
    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm
    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake
    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake
    Graduate Election: नागपुर जिले में 4 बजे तक 53.91 % प्रतिशत मतदान
    Graduate Election: नागपुर जिले में 4 बजे तक 53.91 % प्रतिशत मतदान
    अग्रवाल परिवारास जंगल सफारी करणे बेतले जिवावर.
    अग्रवाल परिवारास जंगल सफारी करणे बेतले जिवावर.
    ”Azaan” competition: Fadnavis says Sena has ”junked” Hindutva
    ”Azaan” competition: Fadnavis says Sena has ”junked” Hindutva
    GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020
    GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020
    OCW boosting local economy by creating employment opportunities
    OCW boosting local economy by creating employment opportunities
    MLC poll: Nagpur District sees 28.54% turnout till 2 pm
    MLC poll: Nagpur District sees 28.54% turnout till 2 pm
    Novel step: Now, plan birthday bash, wedding anniversary in Majhi Metro!
    Novel step: Now, plan birthday bash, wedding anniversary in Majhi Metro!
    पूर्व मंत्री विलास मुत्तेमवार ने डाला अपने बेटे गीतेश के साथ मिलकर वोट
    पूर्व मंत्री विलास मुत्तेमवार ने डाला अपने बेटे गीतेश के साथ मिलकर वोट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145