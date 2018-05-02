Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake

Nagpur: : Quick response from the team of Ganeshpeth police on night patrolling duty averted a major tragedy for Ambazari-based Verma family in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cops foiled a suicide bid of a 30-year-old Chetan alias Duren Burdu Verma, a resident of Tilak Nagar under Ambazari Police.

According to police sources, Verma was disturbed owing to some unresolved issue at home and irked over which he decided to take the extreme step. He had climbed railings of the Gandhisagar lake anticipating that he would jump.

Acting swiftly the squad of Ganeshpeth police comprising PSI Yogesh Sanap, Constables, Tushar, Subhash, Chandrashekhar and Vinod averted his attempt. The cops later called his sister and a friend and tried to resolve the issue.