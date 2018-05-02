Mumbai, the great unknown

Delhi is always what comes to mind first when you think of visiting a country as magical as India. But the real hidden pearl is Mumbai.

Mumbai is a diverse, cosmopolitan and noisy city, and one of the most interesting destinations in India. There, you can find the most traditional customs and landscapes of Indian culture combined with the modernity of an exciting, contemporary city.

Mumbai is one of those places you will either love or hate for its very large size; according to recent date the city is home to 19 million people. This creates a series of microcosms of various cultures, shaping neighbourhoods and different vibes all over the city.

Mumbai has expanded to fill seven neighbouring islands, and it has become one of the world’s most significant commercial centres. It is an important destination if you want to understand modern Indian culture.

What is there to do in Mumbai? Below is a list of some ideas that will help you explore the great unknown of India, Mumbai.

Visit Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Bandra-Worli Sea Link, also known as Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, is an imposing steel bridge linking two principal neighbourhoods in the city of Mumbai. The bridge cost more than 240 million and was completed in 2010, with an impressive eight-lane motorway which reduced travel time between Bandra and Worli from 1 hour to 30 minutes.

It is an excellent place to view spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the city.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum

Also known as the Prince of Wales Museum and located in an incredibly ornate building with UNESCO World Heritage status, this museum is home to a total of 60,000 works of art and houses exhibitions and activities designed for young visitors and school trips.

Chowpatty Beach

This is Mumbai’s most famous stretch of coastline. You can easily reach this large beach with golden sands from the train stations of Andheri, Vile Parle and Santa Cruz West.

You’ll find many stalls with vendors offering all kinds of products and souvenirs. An exceptional place where you can delight in the views across Mumbai’s horizon.

Crawford Market

Crawford Market is also known as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule market. It’s a large outdoor shopping centre located in central Mumbai and is the perfect place to buy mementos and Indian foodstuffs.

The market’s main basic produce is vegetables, but there are also stalls offering Indian sweets, cosmetics, packaged products, dried foods and spices.

Haji Ali Darg

Haji Ali Darg is known as one of Mumbai’s most popular religious sites. It is a beautiful arched building which is home to the remains of Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari, a noteworthy Muslim saint.

As well as his tomb, the complex contains a mosque. It is connected by a large pedestrian bridge, so it is easily accessible to all.

Discover Mumbai, a place that will make an impression on you and a clear example of India’s modernity.