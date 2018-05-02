Move to make Nagpur beggar free city

Nagpur: Following a report published in Nagpur Today with title “Nagging nuisance: Kids begging at traffic signals shows city in poor light,” the authorities concerned joined hands to make the city free of beggars.

In the NT report, it was stated that “The nagging menace of kids begging at almost every traffic signal is increasing in the Second Capital and also showing it in poor light. The malnourished, handicapped children and women with infants irritating the passersby at traffic signals for alms is a sickening sight. The vehicle owners also face humiliation and embarrassment as well if alms are not doled out to the stretching hands of kids and women carrying their babies.”

Taking a serious note of the report, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), police, Women and Child Development Departments along with NGOs have came together in order to rid the Nagpur City of begging menace. The authorities conducted a drive against the vagabonds, street dwellers and footpath encroachers, who indulge in begging. The drive covered Samvidhan Chowk near RBI till Nelson Square. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) too accompanied the police and NMC teams during the raids as a sizeable number of minors along with adults have been found begging on the roads in city.

During the action, five women were rounded up and a minor was rescued. The women as well as the minor were shifted to the Government Home meant for beggars.

The beggars, seen mostly at busy traffic signals without masks, approach motorists and bikers for alms, thereby raising the risk of spreading Covid-19 currently prevailing in the city.

Notably, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had written to NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B regarding the beggar menace on roads. The top cop has also started a covert mission against child trafficking rackets which have a close nexus with beggars. Under Kumar’s supervision, the Social Security Wing of the Crime Branch will participate in the joint drive.

While action under the Maharashtra Police Act was initiated against five women, the joint team also removed around 50 vagabonds and beggars from roads, footpaths and under-bridges with a strict warning. Last week, four minors were rescued.

The begging on the streets has become a profession. Almost at every stop you are greeted by beggars. They gather around you when you stop at a signal. The most awful thing is that they encourage their children to beg and despite being physically fit. Interestingly, some beggars sell petty things but the main business is to spread their hands for a one rupee coin or more. The cops managing the traffic at the squares remain silent spectators as no move is made to shoo away the dirty, half naked kids. It is natural for the vehicle owners to reach out to their wallets and gently drop a coin or two in the beggar’s hands.