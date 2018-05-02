Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm

    voting

    Nagpur: Nagpur district registered 53.91 percent turnout till 4 pm in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency (MLC poll) elections underway on Tuesday. The polling for the poll started from 8 am at 322 centres across five districts of Nagpur Division.

    In Nagpur Division comprising six districts – Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, the polling percentage recorded was 53.64. Bhandara district recorded 57.77 percent polling in the four hours followed by Chandrapur district 54.16 percent, Gondia district 50.80 percent, Gadchiroli witnessed 40.54 percent and Wardha district in the division saw 57.59 percent polling in the six hours.

    The Nagpur Division Graduates Constituency has a total 206454 voters – 125439 male and 80976 female voters. The number of other voters is 39.

    The total number of voters in Nagpur Graduates Constituency is 2,06,454 including 125439 male voters, 80976 female voters and 39 other voters. The Nagpur Division comprises six districts – Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli. Nagpur district has 56584 male voters and 46,195 female voters. There are also 30 other voters. Chandrapur has 22,033 men, 10,723 women and 5 other voters. Wardha 14,045 male voters, 9,020 female voters and 3 others. Bhandara — 12,440 male, 5,994 female and 0 other voters. Gondia — 11,330 male, 5,604 female and 0 other voters. Gadchiroli has 9,007 male voters, 3,440 female voters and 1 other voter.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Tadoba-Andhari jungle safari turns into death trail as SUV falls into river, 2 of Nagpur’s family die
    Tadoba-Andhari jungle safari turns into death trail as SUV falls into river, 2 of Nagpur’s family die
    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm
    MLC Polls : Nagpur district sees 53.91% turnout till 4 pm
    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake
    Cops avert suicide bid at Nagpur’s Gandhisagar lake
    Graduate Election: नागपुर जिले में 4 बजे तक 53.91 % प्रतिशत मतदान
    Graduate Election: नागपुर जिले में 4 बजे तक 53.91 % प्रतिशत मतदान
    अग्रवाल परिवारास जंगल सफारी करणे बेतले जिवावर.
    अग्रवाल परिवारास जंगल सफारी करणे बेतले जिवावर.
    ”Azaan” competition: Fadnavis says Sena has ”junked” Hindutva
    ”Azaan” competition: Fadnavis says Sena has ”junked” Hindutva
    GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020
    GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020
    OCW boosting local economy by creating employment opportunities
    OCW boosting local economy by creating employment opportunities
    MLC poll: Nagpur District sees 28.54% turnout till 2 pm
    MLC poll: Nagpur District sees 28.54% turnout till 2 pm
    Novel step: Now, plan birthday bash, wedding anniversary in Majhi Metro!
    Novel step: Now, plan birthday bash, wedding anniversary in Majhi Metro!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145