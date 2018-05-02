MLC polls: Cong’s Adv Wanjari leads in early trends

Nagpur: In the early trend of counting of votes for Nagpur Graduates Constituency (MLC) poll, Congress candidate Adv Abhijit Wanjari has received 598 votes out of 1260 counted votes. The BJP candidate Sandeep Joshi has got just 148 votes. Surprisingly, an independent candidate Nilesh Karale has bagged 220 votes, the early trend showed.

The counting for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls commenced at 8 am on Thursday, December 3. Polling for the MLC election was held on Tuesday, December 1. The counting is being done by a team under the leadership of Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner and Election Officer. The counting is being held at Mankapur Sports Complex. The voting percentage of Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election was 64.38.

Total 28 tables have been arranged for counting of votes and 12 rounds are likely to be held to reach the final outcome.

As per the final voting percentage, the Nagpur Division registered 64.38% voter turnout. Out of 2,06,454 voters registered for the polls, 1,32,923 exercised their right to franchise. On December 1, polling was conducted at 322 polling centres in the division. Nagpur has a maximum 1,02,809 voters of which 62,585 cast votes. Gadchiroli’s voting number is 9,008. The other districts reported voting include Bhandara 13,375, Gondia 10,783, Chandrapur 22,103, and Wardha 15,069.