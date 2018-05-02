Metrovision scam: Cops to auction properties of scamsters

Nagpur: In a major move aimed at refunding money to the duped investors, the properties of fraudsters involved in over Rs 100 crore in multi-level marketing Metrovision and crypto-currency scam would be auctioned. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Noorul Hasan has prepared a proposal to that effect and the same will be put up before the District Collector soon, according to a media report.

The police have already recovered properties, including substantial cash, worth around Rs 2.25 crore after arresting 12 persons. On Thursday, masterminds of the scam — Vijay Gurnule, Devendra Gajbhiye and Tanmay Jadhav — were sent to jail by a Magistrate’s Court. Two more accused — Sunil alias Sonu Shrikhande and his girlfriend Shweta Dongre — are still in police custody. They would be produced before the court on December 7.

The report said that the process to auction the properties of the accused under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, would be initiated to ensure maximum depositors get their money back. Cops are now compiling a list of movable and immovable assets, bank account details and other properties of the scamsters. Similarly, police are also preparing a list of the scam victims. After the exercise is completed, the police will try to make up for the losses of the investors by auctioning the properties, the DCP said.

Police teams have gone to different locations across Vidarbha for recovering more properties, which the fraudsters amassed through the investors’ money. “During custodial interrogation, the accused have confessed to have bought more properties and the documents concealed at different places. Seizure of such properties will help us add to our already substantial recoveries,” said the officer.