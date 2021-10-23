Mega Halloween party being organised in Nagpur on Oct 31

Nagpur: A mega Halloween party is being organised in Nagpur by Bhumika Sinha on Sunday, October 31 at Hotel Centre Point Millennium Hall.

According to Bhumika Sinha, the Halloween party is being attended by eight celebrities including Pahlaj Nihalani, Sandip Singh, Shweta Sinha, Soni Singh, Namit Shah, Kawaljeet Singh, Mishika Chaurasia and a surprise guest will be revealed a day before after a guessing competition. The secret star is the star cast of Pahlaj Nihalani’s upcoming movie ‘Anari.’ The party will also reveal the hero of the movie, Bhumika said.

It is for the first time, a Halloween themed costume party is being organised at Hotel Centre Point Millennium Hall on October 31 with non stop DJ, food, drinks and lots of fun. The interested persons looking for a decent family party can book their passes now on @events_by_bhumika_ on Instagram or contact — 7821022338, 7517992828, and 9920029610.